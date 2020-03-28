ANOTHER member of the Cabinet is self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms.

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is said to be experiencing "mild" symptoms, including a cough and a temperature, but has not been tested for Covid-19.

He said in a statement: "In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Mr Jack added: "In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home."

His announcement comes after the prime minister and the health secretary, Matt Hancock, confirmed on Friday that they had tested positive for Covid-19. England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, also revealed that he had symptoms.

On Wednesday, Mr Jack was on the front bench in the House of Commons chamber with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on one side and UK government's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the other.

All three have said they will also continue in their roles while working from home.

Mr Jack was voted in as representative for Dumfries and Galloway in 2017 and was re-elected in the end-of-2019 general election.

The 57-year-old first replace replaced David Mundell, who served in the Scotland Office for nine years, in July.

Mr Jack unseated the SNP's Richard Arkless in the 2017 election with an 11.2% swing and 43.3% of the vote - holding a majority of 5,643.

In April last year he was made a Government whip having served as an assistant for two months and as a parliamentary private secretary before that.