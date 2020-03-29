STAY at home Britain is becoming a virtual e-society thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

As millions of people swap their town and city centre offices for their living rooms, using the internet and remote working have become the norm. Suits have been replaced by shorts and T-shirts.

Without the ability to physically travel, our use of and reliance on technology will increase greatly; the fourth industrial revolution will accelerate.

Video-conferencing through channels like Zoom and Skype is taking off not just with big businesses but with many sectors from schools and fitness clubs to places of worship.

This week, Boris Johnson’s Cabinet saw just four people in the room in Downing St while all the other members of the Prime Minister’s top team dialled in via Zoom.

The company is reported to have seen growth of more than 1,200 per cent as not only businesses but individuals increase their use of the service. Over two weeks this month, Zoom is said to have seen an increase in daily downloads from just under 200,000 to nearly two million.

Even dusty old Westminster is beginning to drag itself from the 19th century into the 21st due to the unfolding crisis with increased use of video-conferencing.

Commons committees have begun and will continue to be conducted virtually with everyone, MPs, officers, witnesses all communicating through their computer screens.

As Parliament packed up early for Easter Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, suggested MPs needed to “become part of virtual Parliament and virtual sittings”.

Music to Scottish MPs’ ears as Alistair Carmichael, arguably the farthest flung parliamentarian, representing Orkney and Shetland, this week warned that if Westminster did not embrace remote technology to help ease MPs’ travel difficulties and enable them to hold the Government to account and represent their constituents during the virus crisis, then democracy itself would be at risk.

And, of course, to stop contagion, the PM and his senior ministers are now conducting virtual press conferences with journalists firing over questions from the comfort of their living rooms or discomfort of their cramped box rooms away from the kids and the dogs.

Put simply, the lifeline for many now more than ever is the internet, where the flow of information is rising massively with news websites reporting increased traffic.

Supermarket chains have been inundated with customers, who normally shop in person, going online to book a delivery; such is the demand delivery slots have been booked up for weeks ahead.

As we rely on technology even more the tech giants like Google and Facebook will rise in importance and delivery companies like Amazon will see their profits soar.

Andrew Keen, an American author and commentator on the digital revolution, noted: “The physical analogue world is being decimated with traditional analogue businesses including hotels, restaurants and airplanes in crisis. The digital world, however, is thriving.

“We are surviving through this pandemic because of technology. Everyone is sitting at home and their window to the world is through their smartphone. In the post-pandemic world, technology will be as ubiquitous as it is now, if not more, and tech companies will become even more powerful and dominant.”

The Covid-19 crisis will change our lives on so many levels; medically, socially, economically and culturally.

In terms of the workplace, many businesses that survive the crisis will question the need for large office space in our city centres. The pandemic will have proved to many commercial ventures that people can do their work just as easily at home as they can at a central hub. Remote working, if it does not become the norm, will increase exponentially.

Multiply such an approach many times and it soon becomes clear that the nature of work in the 21st century and society at large is about to change dramatically.

If people begin not to commute as much into towns and cities, then transport will change. Shops and stores that congregate around office blocks will start to disperse and local areas will begin to grow to cater for where people spend most of their time.

It has been suggested that as virtual Britons endure the enforced lockdown at home, divorces will increase as cabin fever takes hold among couples but also, at the other end of the scale, it has been predicted the stay-at-home society could also be in for something of a post-virus baby boom.

Not everything, it seems, will be done virtually.