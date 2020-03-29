WHEN you are spending more time at home than usual, you start to notice the little things. Like the zigzagging cracks across the ceiling. Or the chipped paint on the skirting boards. Perhaps the ever-so-slightly askew slant of the living room curtain rail.

You might be thinking, no time like the present to get stuck in and fix it. One word: don't. Step away from the plaster, put down the paintbrush and don't touch that drill. Hard-worked hospital staff have enough to cope with without you falling off a ladder or slicing a perfectly good body part.

Thankfully, an ill-advised foray into decorating before Christmas has dissuaded me of any notions I may have had about dabbling in DIY. A spruce-up estimated to take two days ended up taking two weeks. The Sistine Chapel looked like a rush job compared to that epic saga.

Never again. I'll be leaving it to the professionals. I spent so many hours clutching a paint roller that months later, my right hand still resembles a claw.

In these strange and uncertain times, the onus should be on self-care and spending time with loved ones, albeit for many of us currently, that is by telephone, Skype or FaceTime. I'm in a WhatsApp group with my mum, auntie and a bunch of cousins in Coventry. It's wonderful.

That said, I have been slowly re-arranging my bookshelves of an evening. Long story short, a few months ago the flooring needed to be replaced in the room I use as an office. I've only now noticed that when the bookcases were put back, their contents somehow got muddled.

Every genre is higgledy-piggledy with science mixed in with sport and autobiographies rubbing shoulders with nature volumes, cookbooks and thrillers. Talk about anarchy.

In recent days, the nation has been showing off its bookshelves. With countless TV news interviews being done via video link, many folk are plumping to use their literary collection as a backdrop. It's like Through The Keyhole: Lockdown Edition.

There's Nicola Sturgeon's fine ensemble of Val McDermid, Ian Rankin, Chris Brookmyre, Ali Smith, Iain Banks and Muriel Spark novels.

STV political editor Colin Mackay, meanwhile, has a tiny unicorn perched on his shelves (as Mackay later explained, he is working in the attic where his wife – the children's author Lari Don – wrote her most recent books "about a unicorn and kick-ass heroine stories").

The Twitter hashtag #ShowUsYourShelves is encouraging people to share photographs – a #Shelfie if you like – of their carefully curated tomes. No cheating: Keep that well-thumbed copy of Fifty Shades of Grey and the never-cracked spine of War and Peace firmly in view.