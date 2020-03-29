Alex Salmond's QC has come under pressure after video footage showing him naming female complainants in his client's trial was revealed.

Gordon Jackson can be seen sitting on a train in a video obtained by the Sunday Times, where he refers to one of the women as a 'flake'.

The former Labour MSP could also be heard describing the former First Minister as an ''objectionable bully'.

Campaigners have expressed their shock at the comments, which were filmed by a passenger, and says they are 'sickening'.

“It is hard to see how he can continue in his role as dean [of the Faculty of Advocates]," said Sandy Brindley of Rape Crisis Scotland. "Anonymity of complainers in cases of this nature must be taken very seriously, otherwise, women will not come forward to report.

"When you consider how traumatic and distressing this case was for the women involved, it is sickening to hear it being discussed in this way.”

Salmond was this month acquitted of sexual offences against nine women, and thereafter paid tribute to his 'brilliant' legal team.

However now, within earshot of other passengers, Jackson named two of the nine complainants during a conversation with another passenger

He said of one witness: “See, we thought that eventually, people might think she’s a flake and not like her.”

The conversation turned to Salmond, who Jackson described as a 'bully'.

He said: "I don’t know much about senior politicians, but he was quite an objectionable bully to work with, in a way I don’t think Nicola [Sturgeon] is. I think he was a nasty person to work for . . . a nightmare to work for.”

Neither individual commented on the original story.