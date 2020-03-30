A CONSTRUCTION firm is to be reminded of its “responsibilities” after the Unite union raised concerns it was pressing ahead with a major development despite the pandemic.

The union said work on the Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area in Glasgow is scheduled to restart today.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is building the project for Glasgow City Council. The local authority has withdrawn its staff from the site.

The £250 million development is being built on a site the size of 56 football pitches and will include new housing, utilities and roads.

It is the biggest such project in the UK outside of London, with funding coming from the city council, Glasgow Housing Association and Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said construction should only continue on projects that are essential, such as hospitals, during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, said: “It’s staggering the Sighthill regeneration project is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

“The Scottish Government’s instruction is not being adhered to and tougher measures must be brought forward with immediate effect.

“We need to ensure workers’ pay, including the self-employed, are not harmed by the decision to close construction sites down, which is why many workers continue to turn up.

“The Scottish Government should be saying to Morgan Sindall and any other company that the rules are they are carrying out non-essential work, they must shut down and pay their workers.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “The First Minister has been clear that all construction work must cease unless, for example, it is for an NHS facility.

“We understand the concerns raised by trade unions about this site and we will be in touch urgently with the contractors to remind them of their responsibilities.”

Morgan Sindall was approached for comment.