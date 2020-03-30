The number of people to die from the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 47.
At a virtual media briefing on Monday, the First Minister confirmed a further six people had passed away due to the disease.
Nicola Sturgeon added 108 people were now in intensive care after displaying suspected symptoms of the condition
More to follow.
