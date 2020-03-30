Prince Charles has emerged from self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Duke of Rothesay, 71, had developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and self-isolated at his Scottish home of Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, for seven days after receiving the test result last Tuesday.

His wife Camilla, 72, who is also at Birkhall, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.

The decision to test the Prince sparked fury last week, with one SNP MSP questioning why he was given priority over social care workers and medical staff.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, said there were “very good reasons” why Charles and Camilla were tested.

She said: “My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested, and obviously I wouldn’t be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality.”

Last week, the SNP's Joan McAlpine wished the Prince a “speedy recovery” after he tested positive, but suggested it was puzzling he was tested at all given his symptoms are officially described as mild.

She tweeted: "Given that his symptoms are said to be mild, like many I wonder how he was tested when many NHS and social care workers cannot get tested.

"My nephew, who has serious asthma and a chest infection was recently refused a test."

Others on social media questioned why the Duke and his wife travelled to Scotland on Sunday when he may have already been symptomatic.

One Twitter user called him a “selfish t*** for coming up here with his entourage”, while another said: “Get him to f*** out of my country. Selfish b******”.

Charles is now said to be in good health, but while isolating continued to work at his desk and carried out a number of telephone meetings.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

David Miliband, president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said it was “very reassuring” to hear Charles, patron of the IRC’s UK arm, “keeping calm and carrying on” when he held a scheduled telephone meeting with the prince last week.

Footage of Charles joining the nation in applauding the country’s health workers on Friday, while still suffering from the virus, was posted on Clarence House’s official Instagram account.

The prince will now be able to take advantage of the extensive grounds of Birkhall and go for a walk as part of the recommended daily exercise routine.

Charles and Camilla were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire last Monday, but SNP politician Joan McAlpine, a Member of the Scottish Parliament, questioned the procedures, citing a relative with an underlying health condition who was refused a test.

Charles fell ill over the weekend of March 21-22 and a source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that he was contagious on March 13.

The prince last saw the Queen the day before this date, at a private meeting at Buckingham Palace which was not attended by the Duke of Edinburgh, who at the time was thought to be at Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace said last week that the Queen, 93, who is staying at Windsor Castle with Philip, 98, remained in good health and was following all appropriate advice.