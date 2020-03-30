THE UK’s death rate from coronavirus could jump even higher as figures from across communities not just in hospitals will be included for the first time in nationwide figures this week, Downing St has said.
Thus far, the death rate has been confined to those who have died from the pandemic while in hospital; now registered deaths attributed to it outwith hospitals will also be included on a weekly basis, published by the Office for National Statistics from tomorrow.
No 10, when asked if this new way of collating figures could raise the death rate even higher, said it did not want to speculate.
Today, six more people have died from coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total to 47. Some 1,563 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, up by 179 from Sunday.
There were 14 new coronavirus deaths overnight in Wales, bringing the total number of deaths there to 62. The total number of Welsh cases now stands at 1,451, up 210.
As of 9am on March 29, there were a total of 19,522 confirmed cases across the UK while as at 5pm on March 28, there were 1,228 deaths; with the new deaths in Scotland and Wales recorded in the last 24 hours, the new total has risen to 1,248.
Full up-to-date UK figures are due to be released later this afternoon.
