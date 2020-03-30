Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that “tens of thousands” of stranded British travellers would be flown home under a new partnership between the Government and airlines.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “I can today announce a new arrangement between the Government and airlines to fly home tens of thousands of stranded British travellers, where commercial flights are no longer possible.

“Partner airlines include British Airways, Virgin, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan and this list can be expanded.

“Under the arrangements that we are putting in place we will target flights from a range of priority countries, starting this week.”

he Foreign Secretary said that in countries where commercial flights are not available, the Government would provide the “necessary financial support for special charter flights to bring UK nationals back home”.

“Once special charter flights have been arranged, we will promote them through the Government’s travel advice and by the British embassy or High Commission in the relevant country.

“British travellers who want a seat on those flights will book and pay directly through a dedicated travel management company.

“We have designated £75 million to support those flights and the airlines in order to keep the costs down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK.”

Mr Raab said priority would be given to the most vulnerable – including the elderly or those with pressing medical needs – and also to countries where there are large numbers of British tourists trying to return to the UK.