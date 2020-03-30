POLICE have been called in after a "large number" of people converged on a country park.

The move came following outrage at cars and groups converging on Strathclyde Park on Sunday.

Now it has emerged for a second day groups have been spotted around Chatelherault Country Park in South Lanarkshire.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "I can confirm that officers have been called to Chatelherault Country Park today following reports of a large number of people being there and cars parked in the vicinty. Suitable advice has been given to the public from officers here this afternoon."

It is not known if there were any arrests.

General manager of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture, David Booth, said in advance of the latest issues that they could not close off the park, but had put new signs up to make it clear that is is closed to the public.

Thank you @SouthLanCouncil for closing #Chatelherault to vehicles - hopefully now some of the idiots we’ve seen filling up the car parks might #StayHome pic.twitter.com/Mn2a33ADUW — Monica Willis (@monicagechonis) March 30, 2020

He said: “Current advice is that it’s OK to go out and exercise once a day.

“But please only do so with members of your household, don’t congregate and don’t make any unnecessary journeys to parks and scenic spots.

“We have been in touch with the police this morning about people accessing Chatelherault Country Park by vehicles.

“Unfortunately the park does not have any physical gates that can be closed.

“We have placed signage as well as cones to prevent unauthorised vehicle access at the road entrance and understand the police will be carrying out spot checks from now on.”

Earlier North Lanarkshire Council said it will take tough action to ban cars from Strathclyde Park after groups were accused of flouting lockdown measures by flocking to the area on Sunday.

North Lanarkshire Council say they will be taking steps to ensure cars can no longer access Strathclyde Park.

Images and videos emerged on social media over the weekend of vehicles and people packing into the popular park, despite government warnings put in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

One driver showed how easy it was to access the park, by touring around while swearing at drivers who had chosen to park up to exercise.

The council posted on their Facebook page that they would be taking action to make sure this did not happen again.

They stated: “This was Strathclyde Park today. We had already closed car parks, but we’ll be ensuring vehicles can’t access the park like this again, working with Police Scotland.

Chatelherault was the same. Entrances should be fenced off. pic.twitter.com/FDJ86XyMe5 — Sean Willis (@seanwillis79) March 29, 2020

"Please be responsible. Driving to the park to exercise is against government guidance and definitely not responsible. #StayHome.”

Images of piled up traffic and people exploring the North Lanarkshire park flooded online, with the park eventually trending on Twitter due to the resulting anger from many social media users.

Official government advice is to "stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily".

Out my run cars queuing to get in to chatelherault police stopping them at the entrance I dont know what the police said to them 🤔🤔 surely ave got a dog is not a excuse to get in . As in they went — machan alan (@alanokane1) March 30, 2020

It also says: "Gatherings of more than two in parks or other public spaces have been banned, and the police will enforce this."