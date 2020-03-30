DOMINIC Raab has announced a £75 million international arrangement with commercial airlines to airlift “tens of thousands” of Britons stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Secretary told the daily Downing St press conference: “We've not faced challenges like this in getting people home from abroad on this scale in recent memory."

But in response Labour claimed the UK Government's efforts were neither comprehensive nor full-funded and were simply "not good enough".

Mr Raab said as countries closed borders to protect their citizens from the infection, an unprecedented number of UK travellers, running into hundreds of thousands, had been trying to get home.

Hundreds of thousands of British nationals have already successfully returned home, including 150,000 from Spain, 8,500 from Morocco, 5,000 from Cyprus, a similar number from Bali, and around 4,000 from Jamaica. On Monday morning, two repatriation flights carrying just under 500 Britons arrived at Heathrow Airport from Peru.

But Mr Raab acknowledged there were still many thousands of Britons stranded abroad, causing anxiety not only for themselves but also for their friends and families.

It is estimated there are some 30,000 people seeking to return to the UK from Australia alone.

The Secretary of State explained airlines would be responsible for getting passengers home where commercial routes remained an option and urged travellers: “Don’t wait. Don't run the risk of getting stranded. The airlines are standing by to help you; please book your tickets as soon as possible."

However, where regular commercial flights were not available, Mr Raab said the new arrangement with airlines would kick in with chartered flights targeted at a “range of priority countries,” starting this week. It is thought these include India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand.

Partner airlines would include British Airways, Virgin, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan but the list could be expanded.

The Foreign Secretary said once special charter flights had been arranged, they would be promoted through the Government's travel advice and by the British Embassy in the relevant country. UK travellers who wanted a seat on those flights would book and pay directly through a dedicated travel management company.

"We have designated £75m to support those flights and the airlines to keep the costs down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK," said Mr Raab.

He also pointed out how there had been unprecedented demand on the Foreign Office's helplines; on average the department’s call centre, available for those who could not find the advice they required in the Government's online travel advice or from British embassies, was getting 1,000 calls a day but last Tuesday it had nearly 15,000, a record number.

The Cabinet minister revealed staffing had now been tripled to help deal with the avalanche of calls.

"I know it has been difficult to get through for some travellers," he acknowledged but Mr Raab noted: “Yesterday, the call centre answered 99 per cent of calls and helped thousands of British travellers get the answers they need."

But Emily Thornberry for Labour severely criticised the Government strategy, insiting it did not address the issues faced by hundreds of thousands of Britons around the world.

"We were promised a new strategy on repatriations today but for the hundreds of thousands of Brits stranded abroad and their families back home, it was just more of the same.

“More reliance on commercial flights, which - for too many British travellers based in too many locations - are simply not an option at present. More vague promises about charter flights‎ but none of the commitment or urgency other countries like Germany have put into this.

“More expressions of support for our Brits abroad but no answers to any of the specific problems they are raising, from the loss of travel insurance and accommodation to dwindling supplies of medicine and money."

Ther Shadow Foreign Secretary added: “We need a comprehensive and fully-funded strategy to bring our British nationals home, using every option at the Government's disposal and to give them all the practical support and help they need in the interim.

"That is not what we got today and that is not good enough.”

However, Alyn Smith for the SNP welcomed the Government’s package of support.



“I have been pressing the Foreign Office to do all that it can to help our constituents who are stuck abroad in challenging circumstances and, while the announcement should have come much sooner, the £75m package is a positive step," he declared.



Mr Smith noted how the UK had thus far only organised limited flights from limited routes, leaving many vulnerable people trapped without access to information, access to healthcare or accommodation, and under increased financial strain.



“I will continue to work with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to ensure people receive the support and travel arrangements necessary, so that they are able to return swiftly and safely to their families and loved ones; and to ensure that no one is left behind," added the Nationalists' Foreign Affairs spokesman.



Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey, the acting Liberal Democrat leader, also welcomed the Government’s partnership with the airlines to charter rescue flights but insisted: “The Foreign Office must ensure British citizens will be able to return home, wherever they have been stranded, without exception.”

He insisted questions remained about why the Government’s airlift announcement had taken so long.

“Thousands have been seeking urgent assistance for weeks as borders have closed. The delay has caused huge amounts of worry both for those stuck overseas and their families and friends in the UK,” he added.

Also at the press conference, Mr Raab, asked about comments made by Lord Sumption, the former UK Supreme Court justice, suggesting parts of the country were turning into a "police state", said it was important to follow the "letter and the spirit" of Government guidance.

He called for a "common sense" approach from the police but stressed: “I have got huge admiration for the incredible job all of our emergency services are doing, including the police.”

Asked if China, where the pandemic started, would face a “reckoning” as reported at the weekend, the Foreign Secretary said international co-operation was important to stop any further waves of the virus but added, post crisis, it would be necessary to have a “lessons learnt” inquiry led by the World Health Organisation.

Mr Raab pointed how he was "feeling terrific" after three fellow Cabinet members were forced to self-isolate, including Boris Johnson, but made clear the Prime Minister had shown "vigour" at the daily Covid-19 Government meeting on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson will chair a Cabinet from No 10 with ministers attending via video-link.

In other developments -

*the PM came under pressure to extend the transition period from the centre-right European People's Party, which called for common sense, saying in light of the pandemic an “extension of the transition period is the only responsible thing to do".

*No 10 confirmed Dominic Cummings, the PM’s chief adviser was self-isolating after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.

*Clarence House announced Prince Charles, 71, who tested positive for coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms, was now out of self-isolation at his home at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

*Glasgow-based Loganair said it would seek UK Government's help because of the impact on the aviation industry while EasyJet announced it was grounding its entire fleet of aircraft.

*Scottish scientist Kate Broderick, leading attempts to develop a vaccine to combat coronavirus from a laboratory in California, has challenged other countries to follow the UK's lead and fund their efforts after the Government announced a further £210m towards research.