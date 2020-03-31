DESERT Island Discs is nearly 80 years old, but remains one of the most lis-tened to radio programmes, sitting in the top spot in the podcast download charts.

It’s number one?

The episode of the Radio 4 show featuring the Desert Island choices of Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe, has proved particularly popular as the now 30-year-old speaks of the trials of finding fame after the first movie when he was only 11.

But it’s always among the most-listened to shows?

It could well be that now more than ever, listeners long to be on a tropical isle, as the new episodes are always among the most downloaded podcasts.

Step back in time?

Since 2011, more than 3000 old editions have been archived online, offering an opportunity to listen to some classic encounters from decades past.

The show began when?

It first aired on Forces Radio in 1942 and was introduced to the public as "a programme in which a well-known person is asked the question, “if you were to be cast away alone on a desert island, which eight gramophone records would you choose to have with you, assuming of course, that you had a gramophone and an inexhaustible supply of needles".

The first castaway?

Vic Oliver, a music-hall star in the 1930s, was the first star to appear on the programme, which was hosted by actor, Roy Plomley, who also devised the show.

Books and luxuries?

They came later. When the programme came off air in 1946 and returned in 1951 to the Home Service, the choice of luxury was introduced and then the choice of book appeared as well.

The programme moved to Radio 4 in 1967.

Most memorable?

Some of the most headline-grabbing appearances include hell-raising actor Oliver Reid’s 1974 recording, after he chose a blow-up inflatable woman as his luxury item.

The most controversial castaway was back in 1989 when then 79-year-old Lady Diana Mosley - who was one of the Mitford sisters prior to marrying Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists - said Hitler was “extremely interesting to talk to” and had “extraordinary, mesmeric eyes”.

Not everyone wants to be a castaway?

Among the most well-known stars to refuse a turn on the island are Mick Jagger, Sir Laurence Olivier and Prince Charles – although his aunt, Princess Margaret, was castaway in 1981 and chose rule Britannia as one of her favourite records.

Lauren Laverne?

The broadcaster, who hails from Sunderland, is the latest host, taking over from Scots presenter, Kirsty Young, who stepped down due after 12 years due to health issues in 2018.

Previous presenters?

After the original host, came Michael Parkinson, then Sue Lawley – who was in the hot seat for 18 years – and Ms Young.

Enduring?

In a new YouGov poll, Desert Island Discs was voted the most popular radio programme and podcast, described by fans as "interesting, with great guests, great interviews and a good presenter”.

