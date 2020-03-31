POLICE have been informed after ospreys on one of Scotland’s most famous nests were disturbed by a kayaker.

Officers were alerted after staff monitoring the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s (SWT) Loch of the Lowes reserve, near Dunkeld, Perthshire, spotted the person on Sunday afternoon.

Resident male osprey LM12 - known to birdwatchers as Laddie - and a new female currently on the nest were visibly “alarmed” and left the nest for more than two hours.

Signs around the wildlife reserve warn that access to the area is prohibited and that disturbing the birds on the next is a criminal offence.

Osprey fans, following the birds via a webcam, branded the kayaker “selfish” at a time when people have been instructed to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

An SWT spokesperson said: “We’d like to remind members of the public not to approach or access the reserve at this time.

“Our reserve is monitored 24 hours a day, including by CCTV. Access to the loch and surrounding areas of the reserve is not permitted from March to September during the breeding season.

“Due to years of persecution from which they are still recovering, ospreys are classed as a Schedule One species.

“They are legally protected from any kind of disturbance, including during the critical period of nest building and pair bonding.

“Please help support the recovery of ospreys in Scotland by letting nature go about its daily business, and staying away from the loch during this critical time of year.”

SWT has urged people to enjoy goings on at the nest via its live osprey webcam.

In the latest drama, the new female osprey joined resident male Laddie as birdwatchers await the return of resident female LF15 - better known as Lassie - from her annual migration.

Trust staff spotted the ringed female on Saturday when she made a fleeting appearance on the nest. She spent more time on the nest on Sunday and yesterday] as Laddie made several attempts to breed with her. They were also seen fighting over a fish.

The female osprey has been identified as NC0, a bird who was ringed as a chick in 2016 near Loch Ness. This is likely to be just her first or second year back in Scotland.

Sara Rasmussen, SWT’s Perthshire Ranger, said: “LM12 and NC0 are still fairly unsure of each other. He has shown some defensive signs but there have also been attempts at mating.

“Birds can take time to build a relationship, and so far they aren’t sharing fish in the same way that established pairs do.

“There is still some chance that LF15 will return this week. If she does it will be very exciting to see what plays out, and whether she is able to reclaim her nest from NC0.”

Further drama unfolded on Sunday afternoon when the nest was dive bombed by another osprey, thought to be a male.

Rasmussen added: “This is a fantastic reminder that there are lots more ospreys around, and they are jostling to find nests where they can breed. At some points in previous years we’ve seen upwards of half a dozen birds over the nest at Lowes in a single day.”