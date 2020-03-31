A care home in Glasgow has denied claims that workers were “kept in the dark” about a patient who was suffering from Coronavirus.

It had been claimed staff at the Orchard Grove care home in the Toryglen area of the city were not informed one of the residents was displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

The patient was hospitalised last week after being diagnosed with the condition.

However, Glasgow City Council, which operates the home, said staff, residents, their families and the public health authority were all made aware of the situation and that protocols were being followed to reduce risk and stop the spread of the disease.

Our source, who asked not to be named, said: “A resident in a Glasgow City Council, care home, Orchard Grove contacted Coronavirus, yet we as workers were not told.

“I am furious at this.”

The local authority however added that the issue was resolved last week, and the patient taken into hospital once it was confirmed they had the disease.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “A resident in one of our residential homes for the elderly was taken to hospital and confirmed as having Covid-19.

“In line with established protocols the family of the resident were informed as were other residents, their families and the care home staff.

“Public Health Scotland guidelines were followed in terms of making safe the areas where the resident had been.

“We are continuing to do our upmost to reduce the risk of the virus spreading amongst residents and staff including use of PPE, where appropriate, operating within public health guidance, social distancing in the homes and placing restrictions on visiting.”