NEARLY 3,000 NHS doctors, nurses and paramedics with UK work visas are to have them extended for a year free of charge, so they can "focus on fighting coronavirus," the Home Office has announced.
The department said those foreign medical staff whose visas were due to expire before October 1 will now have them automatically extended; importantly, the extension will also apply to family members. This, it stressed, showed “how valued overseas NHS staff are to the UK”.
READ MORE: Global coronavirus infections top 800,000 as Spain sees record death count
The Home Office explained that it was lifting the restriction on the number of hours international student nurses and doctors could work during term time while pre-registered overseas nurses would be given more time to pass their skills equivalency tests; the deadline has been extended to the end of the year.
It said that by giving overseas staff the “peace of mind” that they do not need to apply for a visa extension, this would allow those at the frontline – working around the clock in hospitals to treat the most seriously ill - to focus fully on combatting coronavirus and saving lives.
READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Cases rising 'day by day' despite lockdown measures
“Doctors, nurses and paramedics from all over the world are playing a leading role in the NHS’s efforts to tackle coronavirus and save lives. We owe them a great deal of gratitude for all that they do,” declared Priti Patel.
“I don’t want them distracted by the visa process. That is why I have automatically extended their visas – free of charge – for a further year,” explained the Home Secretary.
The extension to NHS visas will be automatic, there will be no fee attached and they will be exempt from the Immigration Health Surcharge.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment