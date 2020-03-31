NEARLY 3,000 NHS doctors, nurses and paramedics with UK work visas are to have them extended for a year free of charge, so they can "focus on fighting coronavirus," the Home Office has announced.

The department said those foreign medical staff whose visas were due to expire before October 1 will now have them automatically extended; importantly, the extension will also apply to family members. This, it stressed, showed “how valued overseas NHS staff are to the UK”.