THE UK death toll from the coronavirus has jumped by 393 to 1,808, the largest daily increase to date.

The rise in England was 367 to 1,651, in Scotland 13 to 60, in Wales seven to 69 and in Northern Ireland six to 28. The overall number of cases of infection in the UK increased to 25,150.

All the patients who died in England were all in hospital and their ages ranged from 19 to 98; 28 patients had no pre-existing health conditions.

The youngest person to die with no underlying health problems was just 19.

It emerged that the overall death toll could be higher after the Office for National Statistics gave a daily update which included those people in England who had died from the virus outside of hospital; previously the figures had only included those who died from the infection in hospital. Those patients south of the border whose death certificate mentioned Covid-19 numbered 210 up to March 20; 24 per cent higher than the 170 deaths recorded by NHS England and Public Health Wales over the same period.

Earlier before the latest figures were released, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said: "There is a long way to go. I know people are seeing two or three days of the chart coming down but I don't expect that to continue.”

Underlining the need for people to follow the UK Government’s call for them to stay at home and keep a social distance when not, he added: "We are not at the peak yet and it is really important we continue following this advice."