The nation is facing a shortage of Tunnock's wafers, teacakes and caramel logs.

Last week, the iconic Scottish company ceased production at its factory in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, in a bid to protect 600 staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision prompted an outpouring of jokes on Twitter from people who laughed about panic-buying caramel wafers and hoarding supplies of their favourite treats.

But the social media bluster is not just a storm in a teacake, because stocks of Tunnock's products really are running low.

Amazon is almost totally sold out of Tunnock's goodies, with most listings now flagged as "currently unavailable".

The iconic Scottish company told us that supermarket stocks are likely to be dwindling - whilst demand is running high among self-isolating Scots and Britons.

With the factory now out of action, the products may soon disappear from shelves across the country until the pandemic subsides and production can begin again.

A spokesman told The Herald: "Like in any other modern food production plant Tunnock's products are despatched to customers as soon as they are made and consequently there is rarely a significant stock at the factory.

"The sudden closure of the factory coupled with recent heavier than normal consumer buying will have greatly reduced the various supermarket chains' own stocks."

Well done to the Tunnocks family for making the difficult but right decision to close down & protect workers - their small factory just couldn’t offer social distancing, but rather than deny it, they’ll pay workers 90% of their wages to keep workers & families safe. pic.twitter.com/dKV04Y4W1J — Unite Scotland (@UniteScotland) March 27, 2020

Tunnock's was praised for shutting down its factory to prevent workers from catching the coronavirus and making sure its staff were still paid 90% of their salary.

The firm vowed to open its production lines as soon as possible and once again begin making the much-loved goodies.

"We are all in a situation that was literally unimaginable this time last month," the spokesman continued.

"To safeguard the workforce Tunnock's directors looked at every possible way of maintaining production while observing the government guidelines and concluded that closure was the only safe option.

"Tunnock's directors will review the situation at Easter and whenever all concerned consider it is safe to resume production further information will be issued.

"This is Tunnock's 130th year in business and the company has had to meet many challenges during that time.

"They will rise to this challenge and households currently struggling to find their Tunnock's favourite will not have to wait a minute longer than is absolutely necessary."

On social media in recent days, hundreds of people joked about a potential shortage, unaware of the very real possibility that caramel logs could soon be a rare and cherished commodity.

Alastair Campbell, a retired air traffic controller from Lanark, tweeted: "Following the news that the Tunnock's biscuit factory has closed for the duration, I shall be panic buying their teacakes and caramel wafers when I venture to the supermarket tomorrow.

"Obviously I'll get other essential stuff too, but mainly Tunnock's products."

Prue Coutts suggested there should be a punishment for anyone who hoards the moreish snacks.

"Anyone caught panic buying Tunnock's needs a £30 fine," she wrote.

The decision to shut down the Tunnock's factory was made after the government ordered a lockdown which has confined millions of people to their homes.

Last week, director Fergus Loudon said: "Taking into account the most recent government advice and guidance, the directors of Tunnock's Biscuits have decided that the health and safety of our workforce, always our priority, can now only be safeguarded by the temporary closure of our factory.

"We will cease all production and remain closed and review at Easter following government guidelines.

"Be assured we have considered every alternative but we firmly believe that closure is the only responsible course of action as things stand.

"As soon as it is safe to do so we will resume production.

"We ask for your understanding during what is a very difficult time for us all.

"Stay safe."