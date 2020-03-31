A 13-year-old boy has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

It's feared Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, south London, is the youngest victim of the coronavirus in the UK.

The teenager has no pre-existing health conditions and died in Kings College Hospital after being put into an induced coma.

In a statement, the Mohamed family said: "Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing and was admitted to Kings College Hospital.

"He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday morning. To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated."

King's College Hospital confirmed the boy's death in a statement which said: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

"The death has been referred to the Coroner and no further comment will be made.”

An autopsy will now be carried out to discover the reason for Ismail's death.