Nicola Sturgeon was left blushing at her Tuesday daily coronavirus briefing - after accidentally using a swear word instead of a journalist’s name.
The First Minister was delivering her latest update on Scotland’s battle against the highly contagious disease while taking questions from reporters via the Zoom online platform.
READ MORE: William Grant & Sons to help make hand sanitiser for US
But the SNP leader suffered a slight gaffe after asking to hear from Wave FM journalist Greg Flucker.
Happy with how @NicolaSturgeon pronounced your name there @Gregflucker ?— Dave Lord (@Tele_DaveLord) March 31, 2020
🤭 pic.twitter.com/x9JCigPOTe
Sturgeon powered on with her answer, however, a few viewers picked up on the slight error, including Evening Telegraph journalist Dave Lord - who later posted a short clip of the gaffe on social media.
He wrote: “Happy with how @NicolaSturgeon pronounced your name there @Gregflucker ?”
When someone hands you the list of journalists waiting to ask questions and someone has scribbled @Gregflucker in dodgy handwriting... pic.twitter.com/F1JzdaRBZN— Bryan Copland (@Bryan_DCT) March 31, 2020
Mr Flucker took the mistake in good humour, responding: “The FM isn’t the first and she won’t be the last”
READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic sparks Tunnock's shortage
Others pointed out Ms Sturgeon's sign interpreter also appeared to notice the mistake.
The expression on the BSL signer’s face is a picture...— Douglas Coulter (@wulliedouglas) March 31, 2020
Ms Sturgeon later addressed the gaffe on Twitter, replying to Mr Flucker's tweet saying: "My apologies for the mispronunciation - i'll get it right next time!"
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment