Nicola Sturgeon was left blushing at her Tuesday daily coronavirus briefing - after accidentally using a swear word instead of a journalist’s name.

The First Minister was delivering her latest update on Scotland’s battle against the highly contagious disease while taking questions from reporters via the Zoom online platform.

But the SNP leader suffered a slight gaffe after asking to hear from Wave FM journalist Greg Flucker.

Sturgeon powered on with her answer, however, a few viewers picked up on the slight error, including Evening Telegraph journalist Dave Lord - who later posted a short clip of the gaffe on social media.

He wrote: “Happy with ⁦how ⁦@NicolaSturgeon⁩ pronounced your name there ⁦@Gregflucker⁩ ?”

When someone hands you the list of journalists waiting to ask questions and someone has scribbled @Gregflucker in dodgy handwriting... pic.twitter.com/F1JzdaRBZN — Bryan Copland (@Bryan_DCT) March 31, 2020

Mr Flucker took the mistake in good humour, responding: “The FM isn’t the first and she won’t be the last”

Others pointed out Ms Sturgeon's sign interpreter also appeared to notice the mistake.

The expression on the BSL signer’s face is a picture... — Douglas Coulter (@wulliedouglas) March 31, 2020

Ms Sturgeon later addressed the gaffe on Twitter, replying to Mr Flucker's tweet saying: "My apologies for the mispronunciation - i'll get it right next time!"