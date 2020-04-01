Nicola Sturgeon was left blushing at her Tuesday daily coronavirus briefing - after accidentally using a swear word instead of a journalist’s name.

The First Minister was delivering her latest update on Scotland’s battle against the highly contagious disease while taking questions from reporters via the Zoom online platform.

But the SNP leader suffered a slight gaffe after asking to hear from Wave FM journalist Greg Flucker.

Sturgeon powered on with her answer, however, a few viewers picked up on the slight error, including Evening Telegraph journalist Dave Lord - who later posted a short clip of the gaffe on social media.

He wrote: “Happy with ⁦how ⁦@NicolaSturgeon⁩ pronounced your name there ⁦@Gregflucker⁩ ?”

Mr Flucker took the mistake in good humour, responding: “The FM isn’t the first and she won’t be the last”

Others pointed out Ms Sturgeon's sign interpreter also appeared to notice the mistake.

Ms Sturgeon later addressed the gaffe on Twitter, replying to Mr Flucker's tweet saying: "My apologies for the mispronunciation - i'll get it right next time!" 