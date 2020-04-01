Detectives in Northern Ireland investigating a Brexit Day bomb plot on a ferry bound for Scotland have seized items.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) searched a property in Co Armagh's Lurgan area on Tuesday - in which they took a vehicle, phones and clothing.

The dissent republican group Continuity IRA have been blamed for the botched terror bid at the end of January.

The lorry was thought to be found for a ferry from Belfast to Cairnryan.

The bomb was attached to a lorry

The incident was also thought to be linked to an emergency response involving a "concerning item" at a Sainsbury's depot in East Kilbride a few days later.

Staff were evacuated from the Langlands depot while officers carried out their investigation - before being reopened hours later.

Commenting on the recent property search, a PSNI detective inspector said: “A number of items were seized including a vehicle, mobile phones and clothing, which have all been taken away for further examination.

“Our priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm and today’s search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of violent dissident republicans.”

The renegade group entered the yard of a Co Armagh-based company specialising in the transportation of frozen goods, and attached the bomb to a heavy goods vehicle they thought was destined for a late-night ferry crossing to Cairnryan.

But officers suspect the dissidents selected the wrong vehicle, as the trailer containing the bomb did not leave its premises in Lurgan on Friday.

The device was finally discovered at the yard days later after a police search operation.