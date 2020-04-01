A BODY has been found in an Amsterdam canal in the search for missing Matthew McCombe.

A major search had been launched to find 21-year-old Matthew, who is the grandson of Celtic legend Billy McNeill.

Matthew had not been seen since going missing from his hotel in the Dutch capital at around 6.15am on March 14.

He was there to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Matthew McCombe

A spokesperson for his family said: "It is with great sadness that we are announcing our son Matthew McCombe’s body was found this morning.

"Matthew was much loved by all and our hearts are broken.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped in the search for Matthew and for the love, compassion and kindness that has been extended to us since our arrival in Amsterdam.

"As a family we would kindly ask for our privacy to be respected in these sad times."

A spokesperson for the police force in Amsterdam said: "A body was found in the water at the Molenkade in Duivendrecht.

"Our colleagues discovered that this is the missing Matthew McCombe.

"We are investigating the cause of death".

Celtic have since wished paid their condolences to Matthew's family.

On Twitter, they wrote "Everyone at #CelticFC is devastated at the news of the sad passing of Matthew McCombe, grandson of legend Billy McNeill.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Billy McNeill captained Celtic's Lisbon lions team to victory in the 1967 European Cup.

He sadly passed away in April last year, aged 79.

