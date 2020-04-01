THE roll-out of new benefits in Scotland has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said proposed timescales are "clearly no longer possible".

She said disability benefits due to be administered in Scotland will continue to be responsibility of the Department for Work and Pensions.

Speaking in Holyrood, she said: "Though it is with a very heavy heart I make these announcements, I know members across the chamber will understand why I make them."

She said the UK Government has agreed to continue paying disability benefits including Child Disability Payment and Personal Independence Payment.

She told MSPs: “I had anticipated laying out my plans for launching Scottish disability benefits this week.

“Work had been continuing at pace and I planned to lay out plans for rolling out Child Disability Payment and the Scottish replacement for Personal Independence Payment to the previously agreed timescales alongside, importantly, our plans for a new method of decision making which would in effect end face-to-face assessments.

“Those timescales are clearly no longer possible.”

She added: “I have therefore spoken to UK ministers and we have agreed they will continue delivering disability benefits for existing and new Scottish clients over a longer transition period.”

It came as it emerged major legislative reforms such as controversial proposals to allow Scots to self-declare their gender have been shelved in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey said the Scottish Government will now prioritise legislation relating to COVID-19.

Scottish Conservative social security spokesman Graham Simpson said: “It’s disappointing the see the roll-out of future benefits delayed, but in the circumstances we understand the reasons.

“The secure transfer of these powers has to be the absolute priority.

“Moving over powers that the Scottish Government isn’t ready for would only hurt the most vulnerable in society.

“Fortunately, the UK Government has been flexible on this, and that again underlines the importance of both of Scotland’s governments working together closely.

“There were already question marks about whether these benefits would be delivered on time by the SNP government, but this crisis takes that particular challenge out of their hands for the time being.”