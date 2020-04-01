All of Edinburgh's traditional August festivals have been postponed due to the Coronavirus, it has been announced.

The Edinburgh International Festival, the Fringe, the Art Festival, the International Book Festival and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have been scrapped amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the first time the festivals have been completely postponed in their 70-year history.

The festivals have attracted a combined audience of more than four million in recent years and are thought to be worth more than £300 million to the economy.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “It’s heart-breaking that the Fringe and our sister August festivals will not take place as planned this summer. However, having taken advice and considered all the options, we collectively believe this is the only appropriate response.

“The safety of participants, audiences, local residents and indeed everyone connected to our festivals will always come first. Our thoughts today are with the doctors, nurses, health and social care professionals on the front line, as well as all those affected by this dreadful pandemic. Our sympathies too are with the thousands of artists and participants directly affected by today’s decision – we will do everything we can to support you over the coming months.

She added: “Culture brings out the best in us. It gives the marginalised a voice, it shapes and reshapes how we think of ourselves and, crucially, it unites us. Since their inception in 1947 the Edinburgh festivals have existed to champion the flowering of the human spirit and, in the face of this truly unprecedented global emergency, we believe that this spirit is needed now more than ever."

More to follow.

