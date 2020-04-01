THE UKwide coronavirus death toll has jumped by 563 to 2,352, marking the highest one day rise since the outbreak began.
The UK Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, a total of 152,979 people had been tested of which 29,474 tested positive.
The new total is 31 per cent higher than yesterday.
It took 17 days for the number in the UK to pass 200, and has taken a further 11 days to pass 2,000.
The number of people tested in the UK for coronavirus has passed 150,000. The total by 9am on April 1 was 152,979.
On average around 8,000 new people were tested a day in the seven days up to April 1. In the previous seven days the daily average was around 5,800.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 29,474, as of 9am on April 1.
A week ago, on March 25, the total was 9,529.
