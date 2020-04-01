The Scottish beer firm West Brewery has vowed to stop supplying Wetherspoons.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoons owner, recently closed down his pub chain to comply with coronavirus lockdown rules.

He sparked fury by telling staff that they should expect pay delays and advising them to get a job at Tesco.

Now West Brewery has now said it will no longer provide Wetherspoons with beer.

After being asked it if would "consider stopping supplying Wetherspoons with your product", West tweeted: "Don’t worry. We made that decision last week.

"We’d rather sweep the streets than do business with people like him."

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Wetherspoons boss tells staff to get a job at Tesco

The pub chain employs roughly 40,000 people across the UK, but has been forced to shut down after Boris Johnson ordered the closure of non-essential shops, restaurants and public houses in a bid to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company has now backtracked on plans for pay delays after public outcry at the company's treatment of their employees, telling staff that they will now be paid for hours worked last week.

In a video to staff, Martin said: "Hi everyone, I’m very sorry about the situation that has occurred with our pubs. They’ve been shut as you know.

"Unprecedented in the last 40 years and it puts everyone in a terribly difficult position.

"And I know you’re all sitting there wondering what the hell is happening and over the weekend I had lots of phone calls with different people and we’re trying to sort it out as best we can in this highly unusual situation.

"The good news is the government has undertaken to underwrite people’s wages for an indefinite amount of timve, so that’s great because we’ve got no money coming in through the tills, which is not something we’ve ever planned for.

"The Government has promised to pay about 80% of wages. They’ll probably be pretty slow about paying it, so there may be some delays for which I also apologise, but I feel sure they are going to come through on their promise."

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Maths expert reveals your chances of catching Covid-19

He went on to advise staff to look for jobs in the supermarket sector, because food stores will remain open during the crisis.

"I know that almost all our trade now has gone to supermarkets. Not only our trade, but the trade from cafes, leisure centres and restaurants.

"So we have had lots of calls from supermarkets, Tesco alone want 20,000 people to join them. That’s half the number of people who work in our pubs.

"If I’m honest, I say you can get the furlough payments and stay at home.

"If you’re offered a job at a supermarket, many of you will want to do that. If you think it’s a good idea, do it.

"I can completely understand it. If you’ve worked for us before I promise you we will give you first preference if you want to come back."

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald: https://www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe/ Thankyou, and stay safe.