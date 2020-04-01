A 60-year-old man has been charged with coughing at someone during an argument.

Police Scotland alleged that the incident took place in Burn Lane, Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire at around 11.10am on Wednesday.

Officers have been tasked with clamping on coughing during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A Police Scotland statement said: “This behaviour can cause a lot of distress and anxiety in the current climate and we will not tolerate this.”

Officers previously said they are aware of a number of incidents when people have deliberately coughed, or threatened to cough, on elderly or vulnerable people after suggesting they are infected with coronavirus.

Victims included a healthcare worker who was coughed on by a teenager who waved her over as she drove home from work in Aberdeenshire on Friday.

When she stopped the car he moved towards her and coughed directly in her face, telling her she would now get coronavirus before running off into the woods laughing.

A report on the incident in Inverurie will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald: https://www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe/ Thankyou, and stay safe.