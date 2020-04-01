An Amazon worker at the company’s warehouse in Fife has contracted Covid-19.

The unnamed individual has now been placed in quarantine to stop other workers catching the coronavirus.

According to the NHS, it is unlikely that the virus can be spread by contaminated packaging - but a study in The New England Journal of Medicine recently claimed it could survive for 24 hours

The online shopping firm said it is now deep-cleaning areas of the building in Dunfermline and increased usual cleaning routines.

The retailer added it has been “supporting” the individual as well as introducing “proactive” measures to protect employees.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the individual, who is now in quarantine.

“Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.

“We have implemented proactive measures at our facilities to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance in the fulfilment centre and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.”

Amazon has faced strikes from workers in France and Italy, and has been hit by legal complaints over safety concerns in Spain.

Mick Rix, GMB national officer, said: “This is the news our Amazon members have been dreading.

“They are petrified of going to work at Amazon because they are not observing and enforcing government guidelines.

“We have repeatedly told Amazon they need to get their act together.

“They need to work with GMB union to put in place good safe social distancing measures, enhanced hygiene solutions and provide PPE.”

