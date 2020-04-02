In just 30 days, the coronavirus situation in Scotland has grown exponentially.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Tayside on March 1, 2020, and since then cases have grown to more than 2,000.

Similarly, more deaths have been reported in Scotland in the past two days from coronavirus that in the previous five days put together - with a total of over 70 in just a matter of weeks.

We have looked at the major milestones in Scotland during the outbreak.