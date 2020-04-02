A hard-working team of NHS technicians have converted 100 anaesthetic machines to life-saving ventilators to help the coronavirus fight.

There are currently fears over a lack of ventilators across the UK - which are used to help patients who struggle with their breathing after catching the deadly virus.

It comes in response to a request by the Scottish Government for the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to quadruple their critical care capacity to cope with the COVID-19 demand.

Over the last few days, 12 technicians from the clinical physics team have converted the medical equipment at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Yesterday, while addressing Parliament, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised the teams across Scotland for their efforts in increasing ventilator capacity by repurposing equipment.

Ted Mullen, Head of Medical Equipment Management, part of the wider Clinical Physics Team, NHS GGC, told The Glasgow Times: “Our team of experts did an incredible job this past weekend to convert our anaesthetic machines to much-needed ventilators.

"I want to thank them for their tireless work on this.

'These ventilators will help our frontline staff treat patients with coronavirus.”

The technicians were able to change the machines’ inner tubing to use air instead of oxygen to operate the ventilator.

The machines were then tested, calibrated and are now approved for use to treat patients with coronavirus.

Across Scotland, as of yesterday, 17,007 coronavirus tests had been carried out.

There have been 2310 positive cases.

Of that, 632 are in Greater Glasgow alone.

Sadly, 76 patients who tested positive have died.

