The ingenuity of Scotland’s independent food sector, and its determination to keep feeding us in these testing circumstances, is remarkable. Restaurants and cafés have gone down the takeaway route, small artisan suppliers who lost overnight all their catering customers have rapidly reconfigured their business around home delivery. Farmers who previously struggled to attract supermarket shoppers have never been so busy. Farmer’s markets have adapted to sell delivered or collected vegetable boxes. Our local corner shops and international grocers have proved to be a stalwart standbys with an extensive range of fresh and dried food.

Now we appreciate that non-supermarket shopping based on closer, local networks that source from multiple suppliers are not some indulgence for the neurotic rich, but a blueprint for our food security.

Below are just a few of the many exciting food initiatives that have emerged through the Coronavirus crisis. More are coming on stream daily. Watch the wonderful Wendy Barrie’s Scottish Food Guide scottishfoodguide.com for useful updates.

And if you’ve been moping about the reported closure of your favourite business, pick up the phone to them or follow the them on social media. They may still be operating, in a different way, with pre-ordered pick-up shopping services or takeaways.

Shops

Breadalbane Bakery, Aberfeldy 01887 820481 is baking at full tilt and has converted its tearoom into a temporary pantry and green grocers.

East Coast Cured, Leith 0131 553 9043 has added organic milk (Mossgeil), eggs, and bread to its staple charcuterie. It has a hand washing station at the door. You can pre-order.

Campbells Bakery, Crieff, Comrie 01764 652114 offer free delivery locally for those who cannot come themselves and are self-isolating.

Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh (TwelveTriangles.com) has set up an online shop for all its breads, pastries and an intriguing daily ‘mystery box”for £15.

Macbeths Butchers, Forres 01309 672254 is doing free home deliveries to Inverness, Culloden, Cawdor.

Valvona & Crolla, Edinburgh 0131 556 6066 can supply rays of sunshine from Italy with delights like tinned San Marzano tomatoes and La Molisana pasta.

Welch, Edinburgh 0131 552 5883 delivers fish to the door in Edinburgh.

Monument Grocers, Glasgow 0141 649 8134 is offering locals free delivery to anyone that requires it.

Iain Mellis shops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and St Andrews are doing home deliveries of cheese and add-ons- eggs, pasta, oats, bread.

Farms shops

Pittormie Fruit Farm, Dairsie 01334 870 233 is open for essential needs and local delivery. It also sells vegetable plants if you’re thinking of growing at home.

Balgove Larder, St Andrews 01334 898145 has started a free home delivery service for vulnerable members of the local community in addition to its online shopping.

Heron Farm Shop, near Strathaven 01357 440147 is focusing on home deliveries to vulnerable people and starting a takeaway service.

Ardross Farm Shop, Elie 01333 331400 is taking phone orders, including local fish, for collection and delivery.

Producers

Carmichael Estate, near Lanark 01899 308169 is delivering venison, mutton, and beef.

Yester Farm Dairy, Gifford 01620 810998 has started mail order and has a local collection point.

Errington Cheese, near Carnwath 01899 810257 does mail order for anyone avoiding the shops, self isolating, or who would simply like it delivered.

Hammond Charcuterie, Berwick, 07905 697717 for shop door sales. Free delivery for order over £25 and long-lasting ambient foods, such as biltong.

Grierson Organic, near Perth 01738 730201 couriers chickens and meat, to your home. You can collect eggs from its “egg pod”, or pick up pre-orders from Margiotta shops in Edinburgh.

Restaurants

Sarti, (Sarti,co.uk) Glasgow is doing home deliveries of Italian store cupboard food, home-made pasta sauces, and more.

Eusebi in Glasgow has a deli takeaway menu available for contactless delivery within 1mile. Freshly prepared meals to eat at home or freeze.

Di Giorgio, Edinburgh 0131 624 4666 is doing local home delivery.

Barley Bree, Muthill 01764 681451 is trying out ready meals.

The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh 0131 556 6600 has launched a “Bespoke Collection Menu” and home delivery. Customers pay over the phone ahead of their collection.

Firebrick, Lauder 01578 718915 has food-to-go.

Julie’s Kopitiam, Glasgow 0141 237 9560 has now gone takeaway.

The Wee Restaurant, North Queensferry 01383 61 62 63 has a “wee” three-course menu for home delivery, and meat boxes.

