The number of deaths due to Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 126.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 50 more deaths from the Covid-19 strain of the pandemic at a briefing on Thursday.
However, the First Minister clarified 40 of those were deaths which have only now been reported as occurring due to the pandemic.
The additional ten have been in the past 24 hours.
Deaths due to the Coronavirus can only be confirmed when a family liaison has taken place, meaning some are not immediately recorded.
Over 2,600 people have now tested positive for the condition - 682 of whom are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde alone.
As of 2pm on Thursday, 18,128 people have undergone testing for the disease.
More to follow.
