Last week people across Britain paid tribute to NHS staff by clapping, cheering and making as much much noise as possible.

Now Scottish pipers are set to pump up the volume of the second Clap For Our Carers event, which will take place at 8pm this evening

"After an incredible response last week, #clapforourcarers will now be a weekly event, taking place every Thursday at 8pm," organisers of the clapathon wrote on Twitter.

"Healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!" they added in a website post.

The National Piping Centre has asked musicians to play Scotland The Brave at 8pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for the centre said: "This rousing tune will demonstrate the gratitude to key workers across the nation, supporting those who are helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as hopefully fortifying them to carry on through this tough time."

"So grab your pipes and join The National Piping Centre at 8pm BST on Thursday 2nd April and Pipe Up for Key Workers by playing Scotland the Brave for #NHStheBrave."

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look to find a way to participate in the celebration despite remaining in self-isolation, Number 10 announced.

His spokesman said: “The PM definitely wants to find a way of expressing his continued appreciation for the fantastic efforts that NHS staff are making and the PM would urge as many people as possible to take part tonight.”

