Cineworld has provided an update to Unlimited customers following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The cinema chain continued to charge customers in the UK for their membership despite all cinemas being closed.

However, the UK cinema chain has since announced that all payments will be frozen from the 17th April until their cinemas once again reopen.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Cineworld U-turn on staff lay-offs

In an email to customers, they said: "We wanted to touch base to make sure you are aware about what’s happening with your Unlimited membership while our cinemas remain closed.

"If you are paying for your subscription monthly, all payments will be frozen from the 17th April until we reopen. Any payments taken before this date while we were already closed will be credited to your Unlimited membership account.

"This means that in the first month immediately after the reopening of your local cinema, you will have zero charges in line with your credit.

"Once we know the date of reopening, we’ll inform you by email and provide you an opportunity to update your Direct Debit details if needed. In the meantime, if you wish to make a missed payment you can do so here.

READ MORE: Cineworld to show Robert the Bruce film in Scotland after campaign

"If you have paid for your membership annually upfront, your membership will be extended by the period of closure (with no further charge) and you will be able to continue enjoying your membership for that extended period once our cinemas are open again.

"When we reopen our cinemas, we’ll also be pleased to offer all Unlimited members with no outstanding balance on their accounts as of the 17th April one free ticket to a standard 2D performance so you can treat one of your friends to a Cineworld visit.

"Most importantly, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued love of cinema and for your ongoing support that helps make Cineworld The Best Place To Watch A Movie. We look forward to welcoming you back soon and can promise an incredible line up of films when we return."