Labour peer and former broadcaster Lord Gordon of Strathblane has died at the age of 83 after contracting the coronavirus.

James “Jimmy” Gordon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, leaving behind his wife Anne, three children and four grandchildren.

It's understood he died after contracting coronavirus.

The Maryhill man studied at the University of Glasgow before going into a broadcasting career that led him to become political editor at STV before helping to establish Radio Clyde as its managing director.

He was also a former member of the Scottish Development Agency and chairman of VisitScotland.

A statement from his family paid tribute to “a much-loved brother and uncle” who took “great pleasure in spending time with his extended family”.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Row emerges over 'Louisa Jordan Hospital' amid 'Nightingale Glasgow snub'

It said: “Family was very important to Jimmy – of all the roles he had in his life, the one that brought him most pleasure was being ‘Papa’ to his four grandchildren, with whom he was frankly besotted.

“All messages received over the last day have focused on three things – his generosity, his kindness and his enthusiasm for life.

“He was a kind and supportive father, always thinking the best of his children even when there was evidence to the contrary.”

It added: “Family came first, and although he never preached to us, he always had a profound wisdom to share if you asked for it.

“He never judged unfairly and was patient and tolerant of all kinds of foolishness. He had a great sense of humour and enjoyed food, wine and good company.

“Nothing made him happier than his grandchildren. He will be missed so much by us all.”

The House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, which Lord Gordon was part of, posted a tribute on Twitter.

It said: “Jimmy had been a committed member of the Committee since 2017, as well as from 2009 to 2013.

“We will miss him dearly and send our condolences to his family.”

Radio Clyde said it was “very sad to report the death of our founder”.

Comedian and radio host Andy Cameron, who worked at Clyde for a number of years, said: “Another good guy gone. Jimmy Gordon, Lord Gordon Of Strathblane has passed on.

“What an absolute gentleman. RIP Jimmy.”