The nation came together for a second time this evening to celebrate NHS frontline staff and applaud their battle against the coronavirus.

At 8pm, people clapped, banged pots and blew bagpipes as part of the "Clap For Our Carers" tribute.

Nicola Sturgeon clapped outside St. Andrews, which was lit up in blue to mark the event.

On Twitter, the First Minister said she was "clapping for our brilliant NHS and social care workers".

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you are doing," she added.

Boris Johnson also came out of self-isolation to clap on the stairs of 10 Downing Street.

He tweeted: "Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight coronavirus. You really are an inspiration."

Key workers: We owe you so very much; take this sign of appreciation as a marker of our debt.

Here’s a video of tonight’s celebration from the West End of Glasgow (@GlasgowWEToday):#ClapForCarerspic.twitter.com/shpL14bdo3 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 2, 2020

Pipers also joined in with the celebration after the National Piping Centre asked musicians to play Scotland The Brave.

A spokesman for the centre said: "This rousing tune will demonstrate the gratitude to key workers across the nation, supporting those who are helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as hopefully fortifying them to carry on through this tough time."

It's hoped the UK will now pause every Thursday to have a good old clap and toast NHS staff as well as other frontline workers.

"After an incredible response, #clapforourcarers will now be a weekly event, taking place every Thursday at 8pm," organisers of the event wrote on Twitter today.

"Healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!" they added in a website post.