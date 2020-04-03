AN American trophy hunter who sparked outrage by posing with her kills has hit out at her treatment and said the Scottish Government wanted the animals culled.

TV presenter Larysa Switlyk posted photos on social media of herself next to wild goats she had killed on a hunting trip in Scotland.

She and a 41-year-old man were reported to prosecutors for alleged firearms offences following a police probe after several complaints from members of the public about ‘wild goat trophy hunting’ on Islay in September, 2018.

However, she was informed by the Crown Office in February that she would not face criminal charges over the incident.

Miss Switlyk, 34, from Florida, has now claimed that the Scottish government supported the killing of wild animals on the island to preserve the landscape.

She also complained about being branded a “criminal” and said having potential court action hanging over her for nearly 18 months had affected her health and finances.

She said: “I love hunting and the Scottish landscape. I went on a legal hunt, which I loved, and I was guided the whole time by Scottish experts.

“I was aware that the animals I hunted were the ones that the Scottish Government wanted culled to help preserve the landscape.

“I understand some people won’t ever like hunting, but we live in a democracy and I support freedom of speech.”

In an interview with American hunting website The Gun Writer, she added: “What was most hurtful to me was that I was characterised as a cruel criminal. That is totally against all the values I hold dear.

“I have had to endure 18 months of online abuse and death threats. That has affected my health, my family’s health and my financial health. I am pleased that I have finally been vindicated.”

Miss Switlyk was reported under section 11a of the Firearms Act 1968, which refers to the authorised lending and possession of firearms for hunting.

According to the Act, anyone borrowing a rifle or shotgun from another person must be doing so for the purpose of hunting animals, shooting game or vermin, or shooting at artificial targets.

They must also be accompanied by the lender or someone holding a relevant firearms certificate and comply with any conditions specified on it.

Miss Switlyk was condemned after posting pictures online of herself smiling next to a dead goat, a stag and a ram she had killed during hunting trips in the Highlands and on Islay.

It is legal to hunt the feral goats on the island and in some other areas as they are classed as an invasive species.

The images prompted calls for goat hunting to be banned and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a review would be conducted into the laws on animal culling. The results of this are to be published shortly.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The legislation in Scotland allows sustainable management of Scotland’s wildlife. We are in regular discussions with hunters and land managers to ensure management of wildlife is carried out in a lawful and humane manner and in a way that recognises that for many people this a sensitive issue.

“We are developing a strategic approach to wildlife management that puts animal welfare at the centre while protecting public health and economic and conservation considerations and will be publishing the approach shortly.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “Following consideration of the facts and circumstances, and the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal instructed there should be no proceedings at this time."

