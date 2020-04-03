The iconic Glenfinnan viaduct joined other landmarks across the UK in turning blue to show support for NHS staff treating Coronavirus patients.

The 21-arch viaduct, which stars in the Harry Potter series of films, joined famous venues and attractions like Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and Falkirk's Kelpies in lighting up in the colours of the NHS to salute the efforts of healthcare workers in the fight against the virus.

It came as people across the country once again joined in a mass round of applause on Thursday evening to thank NHS staff for their work in battling the pandemic.

Alan Ross, director of engineering and asset management at Network Rail said; “We are delighted to be working with the Stage Group to illuminate Glenfinnan Viaduct as a gesture of support for the vital and fantastic work that the NHS is doing to help tackle the coronavirus.

“We are grateful to those in the NHS and all of the key workers across the country who are playing, and will continue to play, a massive role in supporting us all as the country continues to respond to this pandemic."