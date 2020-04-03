A dinosaur was spotted roaming the streets of Callander amid the coronavirus lockdown.

While members of the public have been urged to stay indoors, the inflatable addition to the town has been delighting locals

A dinosaur was spotted roaming Callander main street on Thursday although there was no panic caused by this inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon 'desperate to hug parents' after lockdown is over

Locals in isolation have been kept entertained by a person roaming the streets in a T-rex costume.

Some approached their windows, making sure to keep at a safe distance.

Although the few who were out walking also saw the funny side the same could not be said for one dog who barked at the fearsome beast.

READ MORE: Progress in tackling domestic abuse must not suffer in coronavirus crisis

It forced the dinosaur to shuffle away, with the person inside also getting a bit of a jump from a passing lorry blaring its horn.

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald: https://www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe/ Thankyou, and stay safe.