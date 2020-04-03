The number of confirmed deaths due to Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 172.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed a further 46 people had passed away after a battle with the Covid-19 strain of the disease.

At a briefing on Friday, the First Minister confirmed 3,001 cases of the condition had been recorded, with 176 patients in intensive care.

Updated figures on the number of cases by area are due to be released at around 2pm.

More to follow.