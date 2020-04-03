The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.
Expectation has been growing about when the head of state would make a public statement about the unprecedented events that have seen the country go into lockdown to combat the pandemic.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.
"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."
The content of her message is not yet known.
It comes after Boris Johnson today confirmed he is still in isolation as he is continuing to show mild symptoms of Covid-19, and urged the public to stay at home despite warm weather forecasts for this weekend.
