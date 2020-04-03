The QC who acted for former Scotland first minister Alex Salmond during his trial has announced his intention to resign as Dean of the Faculty of Advocates.

Gordon Jackson referred himself to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission after he was filmed apparently discussing Mr Salmond’s case on a train before the former first minister was acquitted of all charges in his trial.

The video, in which Mr Jackson appears to say Mr Salmond could be seen as “a sex pest but he’s not charged with that”, was later obtained by The Sunday Times newspaper.

In a statement, Mr Jackson said: “I have intimated my decision to resign as Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, with effect from 30 June, at the latest.

“It would not, however, be appropriate for me to remain as Dean at a time when the faculty was considering disciplinary proceedings regarding my conduct.

“Accordingly, if, before that date, the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission remits the recent complaint for consideration by the faculty’s complaints committee, I will stand down as Dean immediately. I do not intend to make any further comment.”

Mr Salmond was acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Rape Crisis Scotland has called for a full investigation of the video footage.