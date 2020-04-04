Sir Keir Starmer has been announced as the new leader of the Labour Party.

The current shadow Brexit secretary was the favourite to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after winning the support of a majority of local constituency parties.

He won out over other contenders: shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer, the new Leader of the Labour Party!#LabourLeadership pic.twitter.com/i2PjxXaWMf — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 4, 2020

He said: "It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.

"I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Keir will make an outstanding leader of the Labour Party and future Prime Minister. He has the overwhelming support of members right across the party.

“Keir has a fine intellect but has his feet on the ground. He knows what we need to do to change this country, to come through this Covid crisis and to build a better society.

"He gets Scotland and the urgent need for a Constitutional Convention to modernise Britain. I am looking forward to working closely with him.”

Angela Rayner has been announced as the deputy leader.

The announcement was made at 10.45am today.

Their victories came after the planned special conference to unveil the winner had to be shelved because of the coronavirus crisis.