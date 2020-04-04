The Labour website crashed this morning in the build-up to their leadership election announcement.
Their leadership hub site went down before the announcement at 10:45am.
Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour Party.
BREAKING: Sir Keir Starmer has been announced as the new leader of the Labour Partyhttps://t.co/ldTUX6kV26 pic.twitter.com/uKC1FgTrWY— HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) April 4, 2020
Angela Rayner won the deputy leadership race.
Sir Keir Starmer said it was the “honour and privilege of my life” to be elected Labour Party leader.
