Scotland's only Labour MP Ian Murray has congratulated Angela Rayner after she won the deputy leadership race.

The MP for Edinburgh South had stood for the deputy leader position. Commenting on the deputy leadership result he said:“Congratulations to my friend Angela. I’ve enjoyed working with her during this campaign and thank you to all my colleagues for a hugely enjoyable and good-natured contest.

READ MORE: Keir Starmer replaces Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

“I look forward to working with Keir and Angela as they revitalise our party.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me, the volunteers who gave their time to help me reach thousands of members, and my small campaign team. From a standing start, we achieved so much.

“I am proud that my campaign acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead and didn’t shy away from hard truths; made the case that winning back seats in Scotland is key to our recovery; and argued that Labour must remain true to our values of internationalism and solidarity.

“Our task now is to work together to rebuild our party so that we return to power, elect Keir Starmer as our next Prime Minister, and deliver change for every community in every nation and region of the UK.”

Commenting on the election of Keir Starmer as Labour leader, who won the leadership of the Labour Party by a landslide, taking 56% of the votes cast. Ian Murray MP said:“Keir has won a resounding victory and a mandate to rebuild our party to return us to government.

“I campaigned tirelessly with Keir to try to prevent the calamity of Brexit, and I am proud to call him a friend. He will be a great leader and the Labour movement’s job is to work together to make him the next Prime Minister of our country.

“Keir’s name was the one mentioned by most of the public as their choice for the next Labour leader. Listening to the public is a great foundation on which to build.

“This result delivers a positive future for our party and a hopeful future for our country.”

Commenting on the election of Keir Starmer as UK Labour leader, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Keir will make an outstanding leader of the Labour Party and future Prime Minister. He has the overwhelming support of members right across the party.

“Keir has a fine intellect but has his feet on the ground. He knows what we need to do to change this country, to come through this Covid crisis and to build a better society. He gets Scotland and the urgent need for a Constitutional Convention to modernise Britain. I am looking forward to working closely with him.”

Commenting on the election of Angela Rayner as UK Labour deputy leader, Mr Leonard said: “Angela’s election will bring a new energy and campaigning zeal to help lead the party, so I am delighted to see her win such a clear mandate. I know that she’ll be working closely with the Scottish Labour Party to rebuild our support and party organisation."