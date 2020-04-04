Police in the Highlands are stepping up patrols in a town centre after receiving concerning calls about a 'coronavirus march'.

Lochaber Police have slammed apparent plans to host a public march in Fort William's High Street on Saturday, April 4.

They say that the proposal, which was posted on Facebook, appears to be a scam, but nevertheless is 'insensitive and completely inappropriate' in the current climate.

The virus has so far infected 72 people in the Highlands, and more than 3,000 positive cases have been confirmed across Scotland.

The force has now increased the number of patrols in the area to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

A police statement reads: "No person should attend the High Street, Fort William.

"he community are reminded to adhere to current guidance and 'stay at home', and abide by social distancing rules at all times.

"Lochaber Police will fully monitor the High Street to ensure this is complied with."

