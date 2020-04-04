The number of confirmed deaths due to Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 218.

The Scottish Government has revealed a further 46 people had passed away after a battle with the Covid-19 strain of the disease.

As of Saturday afternoon, 3,345 Scots have tested positive for the condition - up from 3,001 on Friday.

According to figures, a total of 20,798 people have been tested for the virus.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains to have the largest amount of confirmed cases, with 851 in the area, followed by the Lothians on 476.

