MINISTERS were warned of the need to become more resilient to a "more severe" pandemic with improvements to ensure mass testing 10 years ago, The Herald on Sunday can reveal.

Health Protection Scotland, a division of the NHS, gave a warning in 2010 about the nation's ability to contain a "long-lasting" pandemic in a review of the nation's response to the swine flu pandemic, which claimed the lives of 457 people in the UK the previous year.

HPS warned ministers that among the improvements needed was "planning mass testing and treatment facilities", including access to swabbing.

It said systems were required to be developed or modified "very quickly with limited time for testing and investigation", and this resulted in them being established at the same time as they were required to report.

In the early stages the intense focus was on the severely unwell and it was "not possible to provide the public with an accurate population risk". This was partly because of an "inevitable delay" initially in the creation of a test.

It warned that "resilience was a concern" and added: "Containing a more severe, long-lasting pandemic would be difficult. Greater resilience needs to be built in to arrangements for future pandemics.

"Planning should take account of more severe pandemic scenarios..."

It comes as David McCoy, co-chair of the Centre for Health and the Public Interest, has said he believes a lack of coronavirus testing was a deliberate strategy, believing the "herd immunity" theory for dealing with the outbreak was "still part of the government's thinking" despite the imposition of lockdown measures on March 23.

Health secretary Matt Hancock denied "herd immunity" was part of its strategy in the midst of criticism that it would put people unnecessarily at risk and Boris Johnson said earlier in the week that testing was "key" in unlocking the coronavirus puzzle.

But Mr McCoy, Professor of Global Public Health at the Centre for Primary Care and Public Health at Queen Mary University London, said in an analysis that the government had not been prioritising testing, individual case detection or contact tracing, as a control measure, when it should have been part of their strategy. He said there were "no indications" that the NHS was adequately prepared and that the "key issue" of insufficient intensive care unit capacity was only fully grasped in March.

Mr McCoy said: "The current plans to suppress community transmission have gaps, which suggests a willingness to accept some continued transmission, albeit at a lower rate."

He said it was "hard to understand" the reasons for "such belated planning given the various reports and studies about pandemic preparedness that followed the swine flu and Ebola epidemics".

He warned the lack of testing for the virus was "a combination of incompetence in terms of planning supply chains and some people in government arguing against its usefulness".

He added: "Mass quarantine, travel restrictions, school and university closures, unemployment, and economic recession can also cost lives. How do we weigh this up against the harms caused by the virus, and make choices between competing calls on limited resources?

"Covid-19 is not a black swan event. It was waiting to happen. The failure to prepare the NHS for Covid-19 signals how it has not been led, financed or organised as a public service to work in the public interest to fulfil its national health protection function adequately."

Both the UK and Scottish governments have been coming under fire for a failure in mass testing for the current coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of thousands, with more than 200 in Scotland.

South Korea's success has been put down to early testing and surveillance. They were among the first to travel to the epicentre in China to learn more about a virus which has now engulfed the world and went on to shape what has become the world's most ambitious virus testing programme.

When the first cases were confirmed in South Korea it began to roll out its trace, test and treat approach – which has led to almost half a million people being tested for Covid-19.

German laboratories have also been conducting more than 50,000 coronavirus tests a day, while in the UK, daily testing reached less than a fifth of that at 9783 in a 24-hour period from 9am on Tuesday with the government stating it hoped that would rise to 100,000 a day in the coming weeks.

South Korea's first case was reported on January 20, Germany's was on January 27, while it was January 31 for Britain and Italy – but the disease's trajectory could not be more different.

According to HPS, during the swine flu pandemic, when cases started to rise substantially, this caused a "considerable burden" on a number of staff involved.

The number of cases just seeking treatment in Glasgow for a few days exceeded the health service's capacity for the taking of swabs for testing. This led to a suspension of the gathering of surveillance data.

"Organising swabbing and testing became very burdensome," HPS said. "Within NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, the evolving situation became untenable because of the pressure on primary care services and surveillance had to be temporarily suspended."

It added: "The large of number of people requiring testing led to the virology laboratories having difficulties processing samples."

HPS said the primary objective of virology and bacteriology laboratory services was not just to confirm clinical diagnoses of swine flu, but also to identify secondary infections.

It said that while the rapid development and roll-out of molecular based tests in Scotland "went well" improvements were needed to improve "surge capacity of virological laboratories" due to increasing demands.

HPS said the Scottish Government should ensure access to molecular testing facilities was distributed "more widely" across NHS boards and called on ministers to review the need for a specialist-led laboratory for respiratory viruses in Scotland.

NHS boards were asked to review their ability to deal with a surge of demand on virological services.

HPS said the West of Scotland Specialist Virology Centre which has an established link with the UK National Influenza Laboratory in studying viruses not seen before, was "particularly stressed" in June 2009, due to high demand for influenza testing arising from cases in the south of Glasgow and for several weeks was sending samples for testing at the Health Protection Agency virology laboratory in Manchester.

HPS said the framework for pandemic surveillance and investigation should be revised.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish Government resilience planning and guidance for pandemic scenarios is built on a range of robust measures designed to reduce the risk of transmission and the impact of the virus on the population.

"This global pandemic is the biggest public health challenge in our lifetimes and we are working to rapidly expand capacity in our NHS laboratories. This has already doubled in the last two weeks to 1,900 tests per day, and we are on track to reach 3,400 by the end of April.”