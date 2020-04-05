Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer has apologised 'unreservedly' for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in a visit to her second home.

Dr Catherine Calderwood was pictured at her family's second home in Earlsferry, Fife, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

The MP and MSP for North East Fife called for the CMO to step down after this 'massive error in judgement', but Dr Calderwood said she would now focus on her job after talks with the First Minister.

In a statement, she said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the issue reported in the media today.

“While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home. While I and my family followed the guidance on social distancing at all times, I understand that I did not follow the advice I am giving to others, and I am truly sorry for that.

“I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to distract from that.

"I have a job to do as Chief Medical Officer to provide advice to Ministers on the path of this virus and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives, and having spoken with the First Minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job.”

Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain of the Scottish Liberal Democrats said that tension in the East Neuk was already high with holidaymakers and second homeowners flocking to the area over the weekend, and say it 'added insult to injury that the Chief Medic was one of them'.

A joint statement reads: “It is difficult to see how the Chief Medical Officer will be able to carry the important messages about the virus and the lockdown if she has not even followed it herself.

"There is no doubt she has worked incredibly hard and led the country well through the early stages of this crisis.

"Yet it is difficult to see how she can continue to do that when she has made this massive error of judgement."

A Scottish Government spokesman said on Saturday: “Since this start of this epidemic, the CMO has been working seven days a week preparing Scotland’s response.

“She took the opportunity this weekend to check on a family home in Fife as she knows she will not be back again until the crisis is over.

“She stayed overnight before returning to Edinburgh.

“In line with guidance, she stayed within her own household group and observed social distancing with anyone she was in passing in the village.”