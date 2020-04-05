The number of confirmed deaths due to Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 220.
The Scottish Government has revealed a further two people had passed away after a battle with the Covid-19 strain of the disease, however Nicola Sturgeon said this is not truly representative of the weekend's figure.
As of Sunday afternoon, 3,706 Scots have tested positive for the condition - up from 3,345 on Saturday.
There are 197 people in intensive care.
---------------------------------------------------
