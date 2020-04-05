Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor.

The prime minister, who remains in charge of the government, tested positive for the virus 10 days ago and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Mr Johnson has worked from home since it was announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.

He chaired a coronavirus meeting via video-link on Friday morning.

He was last seen in public applauding the NHS and other key workers from his flat in Downing Street on Thursday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Wishing the PM all the best and a speedy recovery."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: I am sorry to read the news that @BorisJohnson is in hospital for tests. Thoughts very much with him and every best wish that he will soon be home and recovering from #Covid_19 These are testing times for all of us."

Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom tweeted: “Praying for a speedy recovery for our Prime Minister.”

Labour MP Jess Phillips sent her regards to Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is recovering from coronavirus.

“Sending regards to the Prime Minister and his family and friends especially to Carrie, it must be such a worry,” Phillips tweeted.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds revealed that she is in recovery after suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Ms Symonds, who has been in self-isolation since Mr Johnson tested positive for the virus, said on Saturday that she has been suffering with Covid-19 for the past week, despite not being officially diagnosed with the disease.

The former government advisor, 32, who usually lives with the prime minister in the No 11 flat, shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in south London.

She tweeted: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”